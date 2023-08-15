Tri-Community VFD gets new emergency road sign

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department in Columbia has added a new addition to its safety equipment to keep drivers safe.

A new pinkish/purple emergency scene ahead sign has been added as a warning to drivers approaching an accident scene.

“Well, this is part of our traffic instant management system or TEMS,” said Don Moree, the lieutenant of Station 5. “It’s a cooperation between the fire departments, law enforcement, record services and things like that for emergency response.”

Moree said he hopes this provides more awareness for drivers.

“Just awareness safety for the first responders working the accident scene and also safety for the motorists on the road because we wouldn’t want to have another wreck right where we’re already working one,” Moree said.

If these signs are out, the department said to slow down because workers are usually around the curve or over the hill from where the sign is.

