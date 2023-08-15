Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Tri-Community VFD gets new emergency road sign

A new pinkish/purple sign has been added as a warning to drivers approaching an accident scene.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department in Columbia has added a new addition to its safety equipment to keep drivers safe.

A new pinkish/purple emergency scene ahead sign has been added as a warning to drivers approaching an accident scene.

“Well, this is part of our traffic instant management system or TEMS,” said Don Moree, the lieutenant of Station 5. “It’s a cooperation between the fire departments, law enforcement, record services and things like that for emergency response.”

Moree said he hopes this provides more awareness for drivers.

“Just awareness safety for the first responders working the accident scene and also safety for the motorists on the road because we wouldn’t want to have another wreck right where we’re already working one,” Moree said.

If these signs are out, the department said to slow down because workers are usually around the curve or over the hill from where the sign is.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Propane truck on fire, shutting down part of I-59 in Pearl River Co.
A 55-year-old man from Georgia was arrested and charged with kidnapping and failure to register...
Kidnapping, neglect charges land 2 behind bars after child reported missing
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
According to Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, the MSNG published a Safety Stand-Down order on Saturday...
Camp Shelby: Ill. Guardsman dies, Miss. Guardsman injured due to extreme heat over the weekend

Latest News

The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Propane truck on fire, shutting down part of I-59 in Pearl River Co.
-
S. 16th Avenue road project to begin Monday in Hattiesburg
Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said one person suffered minor injuries and...
2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Laurel
During the repair, a portion of East Front Street between Mobile Street and Evans Street will...
Portions of East Front, Mobile Streets to close Tuesday for rail spur repair in Hattiesburg