Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Tomorrow will feel great with cooler temperatures and low humidity!

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/15
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out near 70°.

Tomorrow will be MUCH NICER!! Highs will only top out into the low 90s with low humidity!! Skies will be mostly sunny. Enjoy it… because that will be the only cool day for a while.

Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 90s on Thursday with sunny skies.

The heat will continue to build as we end the week. Highs will top out into the low 100s for Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. Heat Indices will be between 105-115°.

The heat will continue into next week with no end in sight. Highs every day next week will top out into the low 100s with no rain.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Propane truck on fire, shutting down part of I-59 in Pearl River Co.
According to Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, the MSNG published a Safety Stand-Down order on Saturday...
Camp Shelby: Ill. Guardsman dies, Miss. Guardsman injured due to extreme heat over the weekend
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
-
Burn bans in Mississippi: What you need to know
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/15
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/15
08/15 Ryan’s “Cooling Off” Tuesday Morning Forecast
08/15 Ryan’s “Cooling Off” Tuesday Morning Forecast
08/15 Ryan’s “Cooling Off” Tuesday Morning Forecast
08/15 Ryan’s “Cooling Off” Tuesday Morning Forecast
(Source: MGN)
Hattiesburg organization speaks out on deadly heat