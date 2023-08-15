Tomorrow will feel great with cooler temperatures and low humidity!

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out near 70°.

Tomorrow will be MUCH NICER!! Highs will only top out into the low 90s with low humidity!! Skies will be mostly sunny. Enjoy it… because that will be the only cool day for a while.

Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 90s on Thursday with sunny skies.

The heat will continue to build as we end the week. Highs will top out into the low 100s for Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. Heat Indices will be between 105-115°.

The heat will continue into next week with no end in sight. Highs every day next week will top out into the low 100s with no rain.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.