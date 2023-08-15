Take charge of your health at Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Walmart’s Wellness Day allows customers to take charge of their health by offering free screenings and affordable immunizations. It is a chance for customers to get to know their numbers, chat with pharmacists, get ahead of the upcoming flu season and learn more about ways to maintain healthy lifestyles.

The next Wellness Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at participating Walmart pharmacies.

“As families enter a new school year, there’s a peace of mind that comes with a quick health screening or immunization,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Walmart is known for being a back-to-school destination, and Wellness Day at our pharmacies brings an added layer of convenience and community to that process. We’re thrilled to be part of this fun, exciting season and look forward to connecting with our customers and patients.”

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies will host Walmart Wellness Day events. All participating locations will offer the following health resources administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Free Health Screenings: glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings at select locations

Affordable Immunizations: flu, COVID-19, HPV, pneumonia, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No Cost to Patient COVID-19 Vaccines

Wellness Resources

Knowledgable Pharmacists

Walmart is also collaborating with the American Cancer Society (ACS) to educate communities about preventing human papillomavirus (HPV)-related cancers.

The ACS shows Mississippi ranks last of all states for the first dose of the HPV vaccine for 9–12-year-olds (56.2%). To help increase HPV awareness and prevention, ACS volunteers will be on hand at more than 20 Mississippi Walmarts to distribute educational materials on HPV as part of Wellness Day.

To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

