Suspect charged in shooting death of pregnant female in Laurel

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect is in custody after a pregnant female died from a Monday night shooting in Laurel.

The Laurel Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of North 2nd Avenue on a shooting complaint around 9:32 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a pregnant female suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment, and a baby girl was delivered.

Both the victim and the baby were later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The victim was later pronounced deceased at UMMC and the baby is listed in good condition. Child Protection Services was called in to assist with the baby girl.

Early Tuesday morning, a suspect was taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a residence on Highway 37 near Taylorsville. LPD officers responded and transferred the suspect to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

LPD said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Tavaris Atwood of Taylorsville, is facing one count of first-degree murder. Atwood will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Tavaris Atwood, 18, of Taylorsville.
Tavaris Atwood, 18, of Taylorsville.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

The police are not releasing any information about the motive or connection between the suspect and the victim at this time.

The police department would like to thank the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Child Protective Services and the Jones County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this case.

Anyone with information about criminal activity may contact LPD at (601) 425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP(7867).

We are still waiting on the release of the victim’s identity.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

