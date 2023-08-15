Win Stuff
Soso gym demolished

The Jones County School District said it took several factors into consideration
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The gymnasium in Soso was demolished over the weekend.

The Jones County School District said it took several factors into consideration: engineering reports, safety concerns of roof debris, the insurance was less than the deductions and the roof finally collapsed last week.

“You’ll see a lot of projects going on around the schools this year and regard to safety,” said Superintendent Dr. B.R. Jones. “Improved fencing, improved access control around d the schools, interior security doors and that type of thing. The board has chosen to focus the funds it has available on the existing schools they have (that) serve kids each and every day.”

Jones said he understands there were a lot of memories in that gym, but the district is now shifting its focus to existing facilities in Jones County.

