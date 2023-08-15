Players of the Pine Belt: Columbia Academy QB Reed Duncan

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia Academy wants to change the narrative on the football field.

The program hasn’t seen a winning season since 2016, and quarterback Reed Duncan believes that the drought will end this year.

“Y’know we told him, you’re gonna take your bumps, you’re gonna take your lumps,” said TC Chambliss, head football coach at Columbia Academy. “We believe in you and you’re gonna keep rolling. He knows the offense now, and he’s competing and leading. He tells everybody what to do, out on the lineup, the whole nine yards, he’s got a bright future.”

“Last year, as a young quarterback, you always wanna take the big shots,” said Duncan. “This year, I focused on tape of what they give you. It’s great having really athletic guys out there to make plays for you even when you make a bad throw. They’re there for you to make a play. We can just get the ball to them to let them go.”

Quick to credit his teammates, Duncan’s greatest area of growth has been as a leader.

“They respond because they see him out here doing it,” Chambliss said. “They see him doing the extra, they see him just taking charge. He’s not afraid to take command of the huddle, he’s not afraid to just fix guys. That’s what we talk about. Raising the standards and Setting the standards, things like that. He does it.”

“I’m just trying to better myself every day for them,” said Duncan. “Becoming better for them, and striving to be a better leader every day for them.”

The Cougars are gonna need strong leadership to put together a winning season.

Coach Chambliss believes his program is trending in the right direction.

“These kids, sometimes for better or for worse, have been on the field with me for two, some three years,” Chambliss said. “They’ve been hearing the same message, seeing the same culture for that amount of time. I think that is where you see the biggest difference.”

“I feel like we just have a better bond with each other,” said Duncan. “We got that same mindset. We wanna accomplish the same goals. We wanna win district really bad, and we wanna get into the playoffs, make some noise in there.”

