Pine Belt residents looking to help with animal control

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The increasing population of strays combined with overcrowding in the shelters led a group of neighbors to meet and discuss what they could do to help with animal control.

According to Dr. Brenda Sumrall’s research, she found positive results in states that require license fees.

Sumrall said those fees pay for the dogs to be housed properly, pay for spaying and neutering and pay for animal control.

“A lot of the shelters are closed for intake right now,” said Sumrall. “They’re full. They don’t have anywhere to put them. Or they have to charge a fee to be able to take care of those animals.”

So those people feel like it’s not their pet, so they don’t want to pay the fee, so they continue to feed them, and, obviously, those animals are not spayed or neutered, so there’s puppies and more puppies.”

For now, the group has plans to meet with leaders of smaller towns in the Pine Belt and gauge interest in those communities

