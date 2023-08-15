Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

New Augusta sees increase in local businesses

The town has drawn in over 10 new businesses in the past two years.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Business is booming in the town of New Augusta.

On Aug. 28, the town’s first motel, the Southern Comfort Inn, will open its doors.

Owner Clayton Hinton said he decided to build an inn to ensure that residents, as well as people traveling along Highway 98, had a place to stay.

“The facility needed to be here because there’s a lot of residents that have to stay in Hattiesburg or Laurel or even in Wiggins in a farther area,” said Hinton.

Hinton said the hotel has already sold out of rooms, ahead of its opening.

And while you’re staying the night, you might come across Hook’s BBQ down the street.

Co-owner K. Lorraine Diaz said the restaurant started as a food truck in 2021 and sees a wide variety of customers.

“You have a lot of people traveling from Florida,” said Diaz. “I’ve seen people stop from Arkansas and Oklahoma.”

The restaurant, in addition to Lumberjack’s Cafe, is the most recent restaurant to set up shop in New Augusta, opening in 2023.

“He kept saying, Jeffrey kept saying that ‘We’re gonna open up across the street,’” Diaz said. “I was like, ‘Okay.’ We looked at two different locations, but something kept drawing him back to this building.”

While some businesses have just gotten started, others like New Augusta Nutrition have already found their place.

“We offer a variety of meal replacement shakes and teas and more now that we have cake pops and waffles as well,” said employee London Lott.

The store opened a little over a year and a half ago with health and wellness in mind.

“We hope to be able to help people reach their wellness and fitness goals get to where they want to be or just feel better all the way around,” Lott said.

The town is currently working to add more businesses as the year comes to a close.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Propane truck on fire, shutting down part of I-59 in Pearl River Co.
A 55-year-old man from Georgia was arrested and charged with kidnapping and failure to register...
Kidnapping, neglect charges land 2 behind bars after child reported missing
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
According to Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, the MSNG published a Safety Stand-Down order on Saturday...
Camp Shelby: Ill. Guardsman dies, Miss. Guardsman injured due to extreme heat over the weekend

Latest News

The town has drawn in over 10 new businesses in the past two years.
New Augusta sees increase in businesses
Women's business expo a hit in Hattiesburg Saturday
Women's business expo a hit in Hattiesburg Saturday
Farmers Market opens in Hattiesburg despite heat.
Farmers Market prevails with sales despite Saturday’s heat
Vendors said the event is important for the empowerment of woman business owners.
11th annual Pine Belt Women’s Expo sees huge turnout