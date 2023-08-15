New Augusta sees increase in local businesses

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Business is booming in the town of New Augusta.

On Aug. 28, the town’s first motel, the Southern Comfort Inn, will open its doors.

Owner Clayton Hinton said he decided to build an inn to ensure that residents, as well as people traveling along Highway 98, had a place to stay.

“The facility needed to be here because there’s a lot of residents that have to stay in Hattiesburg or Laurel or even in Wiggins in a farther area,” said Hinton.

Hinton said the hotel has already sold out of rooms, ahead of its opening.

And while you’re staying the night, you might come across Hook’s BBQ down the street.

Co-owner K. Lorraine Diaz said the restaurant started as a food truck in 2021 and sees a wide variety of customers.

“You have a lot of people traveling from Florida,” said Diaz. “I’ve seen people stop from Arkansas and Oklahoma.”

The restaurant, in addition to Lumberjack’s Cafe, is the most recent restaurant to set up shop in New Augusta, opening in 2023.

“He kept saying, Jeffrey kept saying that ‘We’re gonna open up across the street,’” Diaz said. “I was like, ‘Okay.’ We looked at two different locations, but something kept drawing him back to this building.”

While some businesses have just gotten started, others like New Augusta Nutrition have already found their place.

“We offer a variety of meal replacement shakes and teas and more now that we have cake pops and waffles as well,” said employee London Lott.

The store opened a little over a year and a half ago with health and wellness in mind.

“We hope to be able to help people reach their wellness and fitness goals get to where they want to be or just feel better all the way around,” Lott said.

The town is currently working to add more businesses as the year comes to a close.

