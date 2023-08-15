Win Stuff
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge(MBI)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The body of a missing woman was discovered under an I-55 bridge in Rankin County near the area where she was last seen alive.

According to investigators, deputies responded and recovered the body of Taminique Trixy Keys, 38, of Lexington, Mississippi, on Monday around 11:45 a.m.

Keys was last seen Wednesday night walking in an unknown direction in the area of Interstate 55 and Interstate 20 in Rankin County.

After being found, her body was taken to a care center before being transported for an autopsy.

Her manner of death has not yet been released.

