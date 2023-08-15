Hattiesburg organization speaks out on deadly heat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With temperatures reaching the 100s, the Fieldhouse for the Homeless is trying to make sure people without a place to live are staying out of the dangerous heat.

Fieldhouse leaders say a young woman died last week from a heat-related illness.

“So, we always want to let people know that the fieldhouse is a place that anyone can come to,” said manager Beniria Williams. “We have AC, we also have free water, free ice that they can take and anything that they need. We are looking, we want everyone to know that the fieldhouse is a place of refuge, a place of safety for anyone that’s coming in.”

People who need a place to cool down can go to the Fieldhouse until 9 p.m. every day.

Lashanda Rhodes is a former user of the Fieldhouse’s services. She said traveling by foot in the heat can be really hard. She knew the woman who did and said she chose to live in the woods so she could care for her pets.

“She lived in the woods because they had two dogs because they didn’t want to live without them, and she didn’t deserve that,” said Rhodes. “There are not enough resources if you’re out there and you don’t utilize the Fieldhouse.”

Rhodes also said keeping cool and finding a place to stay was a daily struggle for her.

“It’s very hard because you don’t realize you don’t have as much shade, and without and the lack of water, it gets real hard,” Rhodes said.

Williams said the organization is funded primarily through donations, and they are still in need of items like water and ice.

“We are always looking for more funds,” Williams said. “Like we said, we are a non-profit, so it takes a village, it takes the funds from the council members to donate. And then also to our community members for funds to be able to provide, food, water, shelter, and all of those things that they need.”

To donate to the Fieldhouse, call 601-325-4808 or visit the Fieldhouse for the Homeless Facebook Page.

