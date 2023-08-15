FEMA assistance headed to Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi homeowners and renters in Jasper County are now eligible to apply for financial assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The first step is to file a claim.

“People should consider filing for insurance if they have a private insurance and filing a claim or an application with FEMA,” said Jim Homstad, FEMA joint information center manager.

The application process can be done three ways - online, over the phone or at a disaster recovery center.

“If a person feels more comfortable with face-to-face contact, talking to recovery specialists, getting help with their application, we’re getting information that’ll be the place to go,” Homstad said.

While your application may be denied at first, that’s not a complete dead end.

“You may be declared ineligible, it may happen, but that may be for something as minute as just some information that FEMA needs to process your application,” Homstad said.

The deadline to apply for help through FEMA is 60 days from Aug. 12.

FEMA also provides an applicant checklist online to help with the entire process.

