Deputies arrest Ovett man for shooting at two, including his wife

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a close call for two Jones County residents after an Ovett man shot a gun at his wife and another man.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the incident occurred on August 14 along George Boutwell Road, off MS-15. They said 61-year-old George Shirley allegedly shot a gun at his wife and an unnamed male as the two attempted to round up some horses in the area. Thankfully, neither individual sustained any injuries.

Deputies later located and arrested Shirley at his residence on Wildlife Lake Road around midnight. He faces charges of domestic aggravated assault and violation of a protection order.

Shirley’s bond is set at $101,5000.

Units from EMServ Ambulance Service, Glade Fire & Rescue and Powers Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.