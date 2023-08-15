Deer camera played role in Jasper Co. child sex abuse conviction

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jasper County man was found guilty and sentenced Monday after a child victim captured him on a deer camera and turned it over to authorities.

According to 13th Circuit Court District Attorney Chris D. Hennis, the Jasper County jury found 30-year-old William Garrett Mangum guilty of three counts of sexual battery and two counts of gratification of lust on a child under the age of 14.

Mangum was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey to serve three consecutive life sentences plus 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The district attorney’s office said the case began when the child victim came forward with an SD card from a deer camera to the Smith County Sheriff’s Department. The victim used the camera to document the Mangum, who had allegedly been abusing her for three years.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that it happened in the Stringer area. The case was then handed over to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation.

Assistant District Attorneys Stephanie Breland Wood and Chris Purdum prosecuted the case, along with Victim’s Assistance Coordinator Sandy Winstead.

“Together, this team did an excellent job presenting the state’s case to the jury and made this difficult process less traumatic for our child victim,” said Hennis.

“I also want to recognize Investigator Corey Mullins for the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and Investigator Jody White for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for their interagency cooperation and the thorough investigation of this case. Their interagency cooperation and the thorough investigation of this case. Their dedication, hard work and solid investigation conducted in this case allowed my office to get justice for this child.”

