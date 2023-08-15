Car fire stops traffic, destroys vehicle in North Forrest

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters responded to what they thought was a grass fire, but it turned out to be a burning car.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on August 14 along Monroe Road.

Initially reported as a grass fire, the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department units quickly discovered a Nissan on fire at the side of the road instead. They were able to put the fire out without incident.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The car, however, sustained catastrophic damage.

