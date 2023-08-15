Win Stuff
2 search warrants lead to recovery of multiple stolen ATVs, motorcycles in Jones Co.

“Our investigation into multiple ATV and motorcycle thefts involving these three individuals resulted from a tip received by JCSD Reserve Deputy Joey Davis,” Berlin said. “The investigation, being headed by JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter, is far from over, and we are pursuing leads that we believe will lead to additional arrests.”(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three men were arrested Monday after two search warrants led to the discovery of multiple ATVs and motorcycles that have been reported stolen throughout Jones County.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the following men were arrested on grand larceny charges at a home in the 100 block of State Route 28 West in the Calhoun community:

  • Kelvin Palmer, 23
  • Antwune Washington, 20
  • Quartarius Wilson, 20
Three men were arrested Monday after two search warrants led to the discovery of multiple ATVs and motorcycles that have been reported stolen throughout Jones County: Kevin Palmer, 23 (left), Antwune Washington, 20 (center) and Quartarius Wilson, 20 (right).(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

The sheriff’s department said more than a dozen ATVs and motorcycles were recovered during the Calhoun search warrant. A second search warrant in the 400 block of South 14th Avenue in Laurel led to the recovery of four additional ATVs.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the investigation into the stolen ATVs and motorcycles began after a recent tip given to a reserve deputy.

“Our investigation into multiple ATV and motorcycle thefts involving these three individuals resulted from a tip received by JCSD Reserve Deputy Joey Davis,” Berlin said. “The investigation, being headed by JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter, is far from over, and we are pursuing leads that we believe will lead to additional arrests.”

The sheriff's department said more than a dozen ATVs and motorcycles were recovered during the Calhoun search warrant. A second search warrant in the 400 block of South 14th Avenue in Laurel led to the recovery of four additional ATVs.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor said investigators used the help of personnel from Pro Flow Motorsports in Laurel to help locate VIN numbers and identify ATVs and motorcycles that were already being parted out.

All three suspects are currently at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility, according to the sheriff’s department, where they are waiting for their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court.

