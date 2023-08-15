Win Stuff
08/15 Ryan’s “Cooling Off” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Technically speaking we’re heading into a couple of the coolest days in weeks!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Things were about as hot as they were going to get over the weekend and start to this week, but now a cold front is moving in and we’ll see some short-lived relief. “Cold front” doesn’t seem like the right term to use...it isn’t going to be “cold” anywhere in the Pine Belt, but it will be “cooler” and “drier.” It’s exciting, but sadly going to be short-lived, so I’m getting a bit ahead of myself because we won’t notice much until tomorrow.

For today, expect only a slight drop from the last few days in the low 100s, down to 99 degrees in the Hattiesburg area. Areas so the south will trend a degree or so cooler, while areas to the north a degree warmer. It’ll still be humid, but a front is passing through today that’ll bring that short-lived cooldown I’ve been touting. Expect the high to fall exactly to our seasonal average of 93 for Wednesday, with mornings in the low 70s and upper 60s. For comparison, that’s over 10 degrees cooler than both our days and nights have been trending for the last couple of weeks. Basically, expect at least one almost “fall-like” start tot he day before we begin working our way back up the thermometer. We’ll be back into the upper 90s by Thursday, and into the low 100s by Friday...which we won’t fall south of until at least the next weekend.

