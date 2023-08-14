Win Stuff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Propane truck on fire, shutting down part of I-59 in Pearl River Co.

The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Part of I-59 in Pearl River County is shut down in both directions after a crash involving a vehicle carrying propane tanks.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the 18-wheeler is on fire, and the propane tanks it was carrying are exploding.

The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.

Shawn Wise, Pearl River County EMA Director, says the exploding cylinders are traveling up to a quarter-mile away from the wreck site. Wise also says the fire has spread to the grass on both sides of the highway.

The fire spread to the grass on both sides of the highway.
Wise says the driver of the 18-wheeler seems to be okay, but he is receiving medical attention. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other drivers were hurt.

You’re advised to avoid the area if possible as crews work to contain and put out the fire. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

