Southern Pines Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for adult dogs

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This past week, Southern Pines Animal Shelter waived adoption fees for adult dogs.

In the summer, animal shelters typically see the highest number of animals being surrendered.

Given this year’s rising costs, this summer has been no different.

Sarah Krock, Southern Pines’ community engagement manager, said dogs can be turned around in as quickly as 10 to 14 days.

However, some have spent more than three months at the shelter.

Waiving fees serve as just one way to boost adoptions, Krock said.

“It’s awesome,” Krock said. “It’s our goal to get them out as quickly as possible and find them loving homes. Get them out of the heat and find them somewhere comfortable.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to help out different partner shelters and pull dogs for adoption.”

The event was sponsored by PetCo Love.

