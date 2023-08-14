Win Stuff
Players of The Pine Belt: North Forrest QB Dalton Watson

Players of the Pine Belt: North Forrest QB Dalton Watson
By Scott Kirk
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EATONVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest High School wants to improve on the football field.

If the Eagles want to reach that goal, they need a team leader to step up.

Junior quarterback Dalton Watson has answered the call, and he wants to overcome every battle.

Over the summer, Watson has shown commitment to be more of a threat offensively.

Eagles head coach Todd Lowery has seen his quarterback’s progression first hand in the last few months.

“We really anticpate being able to turn it loose and throw it a lot more this year.” Lowery said. “

“This summer he’s got a lot more pop on the ball. One thing the weight room brings is it makes you versitle. He’s running the ball a lot better.”

Physical traits haven’t been watsons only priorty over the off-season.

The signal caller has paid much attention to being a locker room leader,

Earning the full trust of one of his most important postion groups.

Offensive lineman Kaden Floyd spoke on what he’s loved about his QB’s leadership.

“He knows everything.” Said Floyd.

“He helps us out. He keeps us disciplined in the weight room, makes sure we don’t play around. He’s like the brain on the team.”

Having not seen a winning season since 2017, Watson is fully aware of his teams lack of success.

He’s looking to force the change.

The QB believes that this season has potential to have a little bit of magic.

“Since we did have a losing season last season, I think we wanna strive to have that cindrella story.” Said Watson.

The Eagles begin their chapter of the 2023 football season at home on Aug. 25, against Pisgah High School.

