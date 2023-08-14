Win Stuff
Hot again tomorrow, but we’ll cool down some for your Wednesday

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out near 80°.

Tomorrow will be another hot day as highs top out into the upper 90s. Heat Indices will be between 105-110°. Skies will be partly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.

A dry cold front will give us a little bit of relief on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The heat will continue to build as we end the week. Highs will top out into the low 100s for Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of you will stay dry. Heat Indices will be between 105-115°.

The heat looks to continue into early next week with highs into the low 100s for Mondainy and Tuesday.

