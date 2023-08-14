Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Burn bans in Mississippi: What you need to know

-
-(MGN ONLINE)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County is one of the latest counties in the state to be placed under a burn ban.

According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, this burn ban started Monday and is expected to last till Sept. 14.

Other Mississippi counties under a burn ban include Adams, Amite, Covington, Franklin, Hancock, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pike, Simpson, Smith and Walthall.

The commission said a burn ban in Jones County is expected to take effect on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Normally, the County Board of Supervisors requests burn bans, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission approves the requests.

Local sheriff’s departments enforce the bans. Any person who knowingly and willfully violates a burning ban is guilty of a misdemeanor. These persons may receive a fine of not less than $100 and not more than $500, according to Mississippi code as amended.

Those with exemptions from a burn ban include:

  • Mississippi Forestry Commission
  • Certified Burn Managers
  • County Fire Services
  • Commercial contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) regulations. Read MDEQ’s open burning regulations on their website
  • Agricultural field burn
  • Other

Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area. This includes:

What is Not Allowed During a Burn Ban

  • Campfires
  • Bonfires
  • Fire pits
  • Fire rings
  • Burn barrels
  • Debris burning
  • Field burning

What is Allowed During a Burn Ban

  • Propane / Gas grills
  • Propane / Gas heaters
  • Charcoal grills

The public is advised to use these items as described by their manufacturer, safely away from combustible materials, and never left unattended. Dispose of them properly after use.

Charcoal grill briquettes are of great concern. After use, always let the coals cool completely and douse them in water before disposing of them in a metal container. The residual ash should be cold to the touch before disposal.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 55-year-old man from Georgia was arrested and charged with kidnapping and failure to register...
Kidnapping, neglect charges land 2 behind bars after child reported missing
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a Carroll County woman last seen Wednesday night.
Silver Alert issued for Carroll County woman
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Propane truck on fire, shutting down part of I-59 in Pearl River Co.
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 700...
1 injured in Sunday rollover crash in Forrest Co.
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says