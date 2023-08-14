Win Stuff
“Antiquated Gentleman” riding for charity

Penny Farthing catches the eye
By Trey Howard
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are travelling through the Hub City, on any particular day, at just the right time, you may spot Joshua Roberson riding his Penny Farthing.

“So, I got this bike back in March,” Roberson said. “I was looking for a good hobby last year.

“The year before, I (had gotten) back into cycling, and as with most things in my life, I like doing things the hard way, the old-fashioned way.”

Old-fashioned is the perfect description for Roberson, even more so in the winter months, where he can be seen in full Victorian-era wear.

But no matter how he’s dressed, Roberson and his Penny Farthing are used to turning heads.

“The smiles on their faces are absolutely amazing,” said Roberson. “It’s definitely not something that people see. They’ll stop on Fourth Street to take pictures. Runners and cyclists on The Trace are always turning around, ‘Hey, do you mind stopping and taking a picture real quick?’”

While Roberson said he enjoys interacting with the community, he’s also using his hobby in a different way.

In September, Roberson is using his Penny Farthing in the Great Cycling Challenge to help raise money for children’s caner research.

“When I saw another way to help out, even a little bit, with children’s cancer, I jumped on it and signed up,” Roberson said.

This will be his second year participating in the challenge, and Roberson said he’s looking to up the ante.

“I’m going to do another 100 miles next month,” he said. “I’m going to try to do four, 25-mile days. The goal for this year is $5,000.”

Roberson said that others are welcome to join the challenge with their own bikes.

