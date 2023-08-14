Win Stuff
8/14 - Rex’s Monday Morning Forecast

It's going to be a hot one today, and WDAM 7 Meteorologist Rex Thompson says it will stay that week the rest of the week.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday, everyone!

It will be hot again today in the Pine Belt, with expected highs around 101. If you work outdoors, make sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fluids.

On Tuesday, there is a 30% chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, which may keep our highs in the upper 90s.

Wednesday’s highs are expected to be in the lower 90s, with lows in the 60s.

However, that will not last long, as temperatures are expected to rise to the lower 100s on Friday.

The highs will stay in the upper 90s to around 100 on Saturday and Sunday, and lows over the weekend will be in the 70s.

