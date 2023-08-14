1 injured in Sunday rollover crash in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was injured during a rollover in Forrest County Sunday.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 700 block of Monroe Road around noon to the rollover.

NFVFD said the first arriving units reported that the vehicle had rolled over but landed back upright near the road’s edge.

One adult patient was taken from the scene by ambulance to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

