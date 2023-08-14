Win Stuff
1 injured in Sunday rollover crash in Forrest Co.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 700 block of Monroe Road around noon to the rollover.(North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was injured during a rollover in Forrest County Sunday.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 700 block of Monroe Road around noon to the rollover.

NFVFD said the first arriving units reported that the vehicle had rolled over but landed back upright near the road’s edge.

One adult patient was taken from the scene by ambulance to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One adult patient was taken from the scene by ambulance to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.(North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

