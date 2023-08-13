Win Stuff
Silver Alert issued for Carroll County woman

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a Carroll County woman last seen Wednesday night.
A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a Carroll County woman last seen Wednesday night.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Taminique Trixy Keys of Lexington.

The Carroll Countify woman was described as a black female, 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 260 pounds. Keys has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, ripped jeans and a black bonnet.

Keys was seen last about 9 p.m. Wednesday walking in an unknown direction in the area of Interstate 55 and Interstate 20 in Rankin County,

Family members said Keys suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with any information on Keys’ location, is asked to please call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 237-9283 or 911

