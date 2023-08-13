Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake

North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - The pilot and the passenger of a small aircraft died after their plane crashed into a lake, according to authorities.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. near Selkirk Drive.

Officials say shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel Amphibious Plane hit powerlines and crashed into the lake.

Around 18,000 customers were without power in Caldwell and Catawba counties shortly after the crash, according to a Duke Energy outage map.

Both pilot and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said a body was found Friday on County Road 616 in a wooded area.
Body found in Clarke County
Dwight Fayard II, 41, of Ellisville.
Ellisville man charged in Valero robbery case
A 55-year-old man from Georgia was arrested and charged with kidnapping and failure to register...
Kidnapping, neglect charges land 2 behind bars after child reported missing

Latest News

Pine Belt food pantries need donations
Food pantries running low on supplies
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Don’t expect quick fixes in ‘red-teaming’ of AI models. Security was an afterthought
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say
A man stole an ambulance while fleeing the scene of a car crash, starting a police chase and...
Maryland man leads Virginia police on wild chase in stolen truck and ambulance before DC arrest