Paul B. Johnson State Park to close certain areas for renovations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Sept. 5, sections of Paul B. Johnson Park will be closed to the public as a major renovation program begins.

The work is part of the state’s five-year capital improvement plan and is expected to take a year to complete.

“With the help of the Mississippi Legislature, we had enough funding this year and the last couple years to invest into the state parks,” said Brian Ferguson, Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks chief of staff.

“And what we did, was we put together a fully-comprehensive plan that would address some of the needs that our campers expect and even people and tourists coming inside the state as well.”

During the renovations, 14 cabins, 64 recreational vehicle campsites and three bath houses will be upgraded and/or expanded.

The park also will be adding new infrastructure, including roads, an improved water/electric system and wi-fi at the campsites.

“New appliances to new furniture, but also re-designed cabins,” Ferguson said. “We want to modernize them, but keep them looking like cabins.

“We want to give them a more modern feel, something much more comfortable for our guests.”

A new camp store also is in the works and will be located right beside the boat ramp.

“Guests will be able to come in and anything they need, they won’t have to travel so far off the park,” Ferguson said. “We’ll have that amenity available for them when the campground opens again also.”

Yet, even with some parts of the park closed, Ferguson said there’s still fun to be had.

“We still have all of our day-use facilities open,” he said. “We still have disc golf amenities. We still have the splash pad available for guests.”

Guests with affected reservations will be contacted by park staff, Ferguson said.

