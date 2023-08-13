Kidnapping, neglect charges land 2 behind bars after child reported missing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A call concerning an alleged kidnapping of a child Saturday landed two in Forrest County Jail.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responding to the call made contact with Ethel Nacarol Durr, 39, Petal.

Durr told officers that without her knowledge, her 6-year-old daughter had left with a 55-year-old man from Georgia, Christopher Troy Creech.

Durr told police that Creech would not respond to her attempts at contact.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of the situation, and deputies eventually pulled over Creech’s vehicle.

The child was located safely and Creech was taken into custody.

A 39-year-old Petal woman was charged with neglect of a child after reporting her 6-year-old daughter had been kidnapped. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Creech was arrested and charged with kidnapping and failure to register as a sex offender.

Durr also was arrested and charged with neglect of a child.

Both have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.