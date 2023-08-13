Win Stuff
A hot summer week is in store for the Pine Belt, but a front will move through cooling us off a bit

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be clear and calm. Temperatures will fall into the high 70′s. Skies will be mostly clear all evening, and winds will be calm with no rain expected.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 100s and skies be sunny. There is no chance of rain. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the high 70s for overnight lows.

Tuesday temperatures will rise into the high 90s across the area. There is a 20% chance of rain. Other than that, skies are expected to be mostly sunny and clear throughout the day.

Wednesday we will be partly sunny with temperatures into the low 90s across the Pine Belt. Today will be exceptionally more comfortable. There is no chance of rain. Overnight lows will be into the low 70′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 90′s. No chance of rain is expected, and it will be a hot and muggy day. Overnight lows will be into the low 70′s.

