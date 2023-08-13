Food pantries running low on supplies

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With inflated grocery prices and back-to-school season in full swing, food pantries across the Pine Belt are seeing an increased need for from their communities.

Non-profits, like the Glory House’s Bread of Life food pantry in Laurel, serve 800 to 1,000 families a month.

That service helps fill the gaps causing food insecurity for families struggling to make ends meet.

Anybody can come in with a valid driver’s license,” said Glory House co-founder Grant Staples. “We’re allowed to give them food once every 30 days,. That’s just our policy here.

“It’s just enough to give a little help to where you maybe need a 10-day supply of food. And that’s what we try to kind of provide, a week to 10 days, just to give them a little bump, maybe to get to that next paycheck, maybe to have a couple extra meals a month just to get by.”

But from July through September, the Glory House typically sees a decline in donation, Staples said.

“Traditionally, annually, this is the low season for giving,” He said. “People are going on vacation, people are getting people back into school--and true--inflation. Two bags of groceries are 90 bucks.

“So. we’ve got families that are coming in now that are desperately needing whatever we are able to offer, and it is putting a strain on the charities because to keep our supply up so that people will have enough food is really a challenge.”

And with kids back in school, families are feeling the impact from purchasing school supplies.

“Nobody’s ever ready for those extra costs to get these kids back in school with these demanding supply lists that can really be kind of taxing for a family that’s making below-average income,” Staples said.

The Glory House partners wit6h the Mississippi Food Network, Christian Services, Petal Children’s task Force and the United Way of the Pine Belt Region to keep its shelves stocked.

But it always is accepting donations.

“Basically, just right now, the biggest need for us is donations, and the easiest way to do that is financially,” Staples said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.