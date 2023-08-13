Farmers Market prevails with sales despite Saturday’s heat

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Several vendors displayed their goods at the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market Saturday, bring a variety of items, including homemade desserts, herbs and even stones.

Some vendors were from the area, while others had only recently made their way to the Hub City.

Jennifer Davis with Nature’s Gift Farm said the rising heat hadn’t stopped her or the other vendors from showing up each Saturday.

“I think the heat and everybody that’s still coming out here to set up and to shop, it really shows how dedicated and hard-working these vendors are and how supportive our community is to continue to come out here and support these people,” Davis said.

The market also featured games, yoga and music.

The next Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Town Square Park.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.