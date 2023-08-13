Win Stuff
Farmers Market prevails with sales despite Saturday’s heat

Despite the heat, Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market persists
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Several vendors displayed their goods at the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market Saturday, bring a variety of items, including homemade desserts, herbs and even stones.

Some vendors were from the area, while others had only recently made their way to the Hub City.

Jennifer Davis with Nature’s Gift Farm said the rising heat hadn’t stopped her or the other vendors from showing up each Saturday.

“I think the heat and everybody that’s still coming out here to set up and to shop, it really shows how dedicated and hard-working these vendors are and how supportive our community is to continue to come out here and support these people,” Davis said.

The market also featured games, yoga and music.

The next Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Town Square Park.

