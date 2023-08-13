Extra Table packs boxes for Mississippi food pantries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of volunteers showed up in Hattiesburg to help pack food boxes for the Extra Table Feeding Program.

The program, launched in 2009, provides food to pantries across the state of Mississippi.

“We do this every other month, so come join us,” Executive Director Martha Allen said. “It’s the food that feeds families,

“Meals matter, and dollars make the difference.”

The boxes included peanut butter, beans, peas, fruit and a variety of other items.

All food packed and sent by the program is purchased through fundraising and gifts from donors and delivered to the pantries at no cost.

Volunteers meet every other month and will be meeting again in September.

There is no age requirement to be a volunteer.

To get involved with the program, visit extratable.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.