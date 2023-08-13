Win Stuff
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway after unidentified remains were found in Jefferson County on August 12.

Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey says at 6:52 p.m., deer hunters were at a camp on Rodney Road in Lorman, Miss., when they smelled a foul odor.

The sheriff says the hunters followed the odor and discovered the remains of a human body that was partially covered.

According to the sheriff, Jefferson County does not have an active missing person report, which suggests the body was brought into the county.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi crime labs were called to assist.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can reach the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 786-3403.

