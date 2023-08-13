Win Stuff
Columbia hosts final ‘2nd Saturday’ summer concert

Jerad Bridges and Scott Burdett perform at the 2nd Saturday concert series in Columbia Saturday.
Jerad Bridges and Scott Burdett perform at the 2nd Saturday concert series in Columbia Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The curtain came down Saturday on a popular summer concert series.

After the third and final edition of the ‘2nd Saturday’ concert series in Columbia Saturday, organizers are now turning their attention to an annual festival which will be held next month.

Main Street Columbia, Inc., the city of Columbia and the Marion County Development Partnership had sponsored Saturday’s live music finale on Second Street

Organizers now are preparing for the Columbia Food and Music Festival, which will have multiple food trucks and music acts throughout downtown.

“It’s where we’re going to have our 25 food trucks, our two stages,” said Jenn Thornhill, event and sponsor coordinator for the “2nd Saturday” series.

“We’ve got 13 acts and It’ll be going from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. We’ll have Main Street shut down and Second Street.”

The Sept. 2 event, which also will have a cornhole tournament, will coincide with a classic car “Cruise-In.”

