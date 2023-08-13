11th annual Pine Belt Women’s Expo sees huge turnout

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people attended the 11th annual Pine Belt Women’s Expo Saturday.

The event was held at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg.

Vendors, mostly woman-owned businesses, included clothing designers, health-and-wellness organizations and charity operations.

Loleatha Miller is a consultant for candle brand Scentsy and has attended the event every year since it started.

She said events like this are important for the empowerment of women.

“Women need to support women,” MIller said. “We have so many, we wear so many hats of our families and communities and even on our jobs.”

“So, if we can have an event that celebrates us as women, I’m all for it.”

Though the purpose of the event was to promote businesses, Miller said there was more to it than just making a sale.

“Customers come to look for us each time,” Miller said. “We see some of the same repeat customers year after year, catch up with them. So, it’s a family.”

Danyella Terrell owns Berry Boujee Boutique in Hattiesburg and was happy with the turnout.

“My hats have kinda walked away, bracelets walking away,” Terrell said. “Of course, they’re swiping that card.

“They’re paying for it, but yes, it’s been a great event.”

The Hair Station Studio College of Beauty, located in Petal, was also at the event.

Owner Sylvina Buckley said they came to make more people aware of the school and its opportunities.

“We do offer a program that entails 1,500-clock hours,” Buckley said. “And it can be licensed in the state in order to work and be a hairstylist.”

To ensure that children across the globe are happy at Christmas time, the Samaritan’s Purse organization is filling shoeboxes with love and gifts.

The shoeboxes will be sent to children in need and can be personalized with a letter and photo.

“It’s more than a shoebox, though,” said representative Missy Mitchell. “It goes to a family, and that family’s touched by this shoebox. And it’s a beautiful, beautiful thing.”

For some vendors, Saturday marked the first time attending the event, but it won’t be their last.

“This is my first year, and I will be attending next year,” Buckley said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.