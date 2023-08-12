Sumrall’s Drew Davis the only Mississippian on USA Baseball 15U National Team

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Drew Davis is in rare company.

After his performance at Team USA Baseball’s 15U National Training Camp in Cary, North Carolina, Davis was invited to the National Team that will compete internationally in the Dominican Republic.

He’s one of just 20 ball players in the country to make the roster and the only one from Mississippi.

“I’m so excited,” said, an incoming freshman at Sumrall High School. “Just being able to put the USA on my chest, put on that jersey, is just a great feeling.”

Davis didn’t just play well at the National Training Camp – he stood out.

The right-hander threw a few solid innings and was on fire at the plate, going 7-for-10 against some of the best baseball talent in the country.

“Definitely the pitching and hitting,” Davis said. “All of them can hit and all of them can throw gas and had a good off-speed.”

“That’s probably the best I’ve ever seen him play,” said Andy Davis, Drew’s dad and head coach of Sumrall. “Throughout the week when I saw him doing good, when he was being very successful and playing the game I would get choked up. Even choked up during the national anthem, realizing what it all means.”

One great week is owed to years and years in the batting cages and on the Bobcats baseball field.

Drew Davis first picked up a baseball at age 3. His daycare was Sumrall practices.

“It’s just fun to me,” Drew Davis said. “It never gets old and will probably never get old. I always love doing it any time. I can go any time I want.”

“That’s his hobby, playing baseball is his hobby,” Andy Davis said. “I know kids will go out and play video games, things like that. As soon as we wake up in the morning he’s like, ‘Dad when are we going to the facility?’ Whether I want to or not, I’m sitting here telling myself my son wants to go get better, Ima go take him.”

The hard work takes Drew Davis from Sumrall to the Dominican Republic on September 13 where Team USA will compete with the DR and Puerto Rico.

“It’s amazing,” Drew Davis said. “I’m basically playing for my hometown, my state. If I do good, I come back to our town in Mississippi and I’ll just have a bunch of support.”

