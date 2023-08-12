Players of the Pine Belt: Laurel senior RB Brayden Jordan

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Tornadoes are all business this summer.

Running back Brayden Jordan has been one of Laurel’s key leaders – but can’t believe it’s his senior season.

“It feels good but it doesn’t feel good at the same time,” Jordan said. “When coaches were telling us it would come fast I didn’t really believe it. Now it came fast, now I know what’s expected of me this year.”

Jordan has lofty goals for the Golden Tornadoes and himself in 2023.

After sharing the backfield as a junior, Jordan will get the bulk of the carries this year and isn’t shying away from the responsibility.

“He’s just gotten better every year and I think last year was kind of our bell cow down the stretch,” said Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest. “Ran for over 1,000 yards last year. We expect this year for him to just take the next step in his maturation.

“He’s one of those kids who never misses a day in the weight room. He’s one of the first ones to get there and last ones to leave. Just a good kid and we’re going to lean on him. And we’re going to lean on a lot of other kids, it’s not something we’re going to ask him to do by himself. But he does factor heavy into what our plans are for the ‘23 season.”

Jordan knows the expectations in Laurel better than most.

He’s just the latest in a long line of talented running backs to play “Between the Bricks.”

He knows the Tornadoes want to redeem last year’s first-round playoff exit.

“We’ve been excited since January,” Jordan said. “Since we first got off from last season we knew what we had to do to make it to state. This whole summer we got to it, got busy. Everybody got stronger, got faster. We’re hungry, that’s it. We’re hungry.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.