Longleaf Elemenatary hosts early childhood education conference

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of childcare workers from the Pine Belt gathered at Longleaf Elementary School Saturday for a special event focused on improving education for small children.

It was all part of the first, “Play, Learn and Grow Together” Early Childhood Mini-Conference.

“Our goal is to make sure we’re catching those zero-to-four year olds early, so that by the time they enter into our schools, they are ready,” said Hope Mikell, director of the Hattiesburg Early Learning Collaborative.

Early learning collaboratives in Hattiesburg, Petal and Lamar County hosted the event.

The mini-conference, funded by a grant from the United Way, featured several break-out sessions on the academic, social and emotional development of pre-school children.

“We’re talking a lot about language development for infants, ways to promote inclusion in our three- and four-year-old classrooms,” said Heather Lyons, Lamar County School District Pre-K coordinator.

About 100 people attended the conference.

“Now, it’s very important that we get the opportunity to come back together and meet with other professionals that’re in our fields, so we’re not feeling like we’re alone sometimes,” said Tunjia Felts, of Tunjia’s Little Ones Child Development Center in Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.