Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Federal assistance approved for June storm victims

Individuals in Jasper County affected by the June 14-19 severe weather can apply for help
Jasper County was one of two Mississippi counties approved for federal individual assistance,...
Jasper County was one of two Mississippi counties approved for federal individual assistance, meaning individuals and businesses affected by the severe storms of June can apply for government aid(wdam)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Office of Governor Public Information

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Individuals in Jasper County affected by the storms of June 14-19 were given the green light to apply for federal assistance.

Jasper County was one of two Mississippi counties cleared for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Jackson County was the other county.

Individual assistance offers a range of aid, including grants for temporary housing and home repairs, as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

Jasper, Jackson and 14 additional counties saw requests for public assistance approved by the White House.

Among the Pine Belt counties cleared for public assistance: Covington; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Smith; and Wayne.

The requests for both types of assistance were submitted through the Office of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

The state experienced a record-setting 19 tornadoes in June.

Other counties approved for public assistance included Claiborne, Copiah, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Neshoba, Newton Rankin, Scott and Simpson. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Public assistance is available to local governments and eligible private non-profit agencies to assist in emergency work costs and repairing or replacing disaster-damaged facilities.

Residents in Jackson and Jasper counties who sustained losses during the June 14-19 severe weather can now apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

The Disaster Number is: (FEMA-4727 DR-MS).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
JPD: Trio tries to carjack father and son; wife shoots and kills one suspect
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said a body was found Friday on County Road 616 in a wooded area.
Body found in Clarke County
-
Burn bans in Mississippi: What you need to know
Franko Moye, 38, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges
Dwight Fayard II, 41, of Ellisville.
Ellisville man charged in Valero robbery case

Latest News

Retired Southwest Airlines pilot Richard E. Turner speaks at the African-American Military...
Veteran, longtime commercial pilot honored with new exhibit at museum
The first, "Play, Learn and Grow Together" conference was held Saturday.
Longleaf Elemenatary hosts early childhood education conference
3-D School in Petal to begin construction on new center
3-D School in Petal to begin construction on new center
Drew Davis, Sumrall
Sumrall’s Drew Davis only Mississippian on USA Baseball 15U National Team