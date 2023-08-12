Federal assistance approved for June storm victims

From Office of Governor Public Information

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Individuals in Jasper County affected by the storms of June 14-19 were given the green light to apply for federal assistance.

Jasper County was one of two Mississippi counties cleared for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Jackson County was the other county.

Individual assistance offers a range of aid, including grants for temporary housing and home repairs, as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

Jasper, Jackson and 14 additional counties saw requests for public assistance approved by the White House.

Among the Pine Belt counties cleared for public assistance: Covington; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Smith; and Wayne.

The requests for both types of assistance were submitted through the Office of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

The state experienced a record-setting 19 tornadoes in June.

Other counties approved for public assistance included Claiborne, Copiah, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Neshoba, Newton Rankin, Scott and Simpson. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Public assistance is available to local governments and eligible private non-profit agencies to assist in emergency work costs and repairing or replacing disaster-damaged facilities.

Residents in Jackson and Jasper counties who sustained losses during the June 14-19 severe weather can now apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

The Disaster Number is: (FEMA-4727 DR-MS).

