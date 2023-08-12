Additional Mississippi counties enact burn bans

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Two more Mississippi counties issued burn bans Friday, bringing the total number of counties restricting outdoor burning of any kind to seven.

Jefferson Davis and Adams counties instituted burn bans, joining Marion, Walthall, Amite, Lawrence and Covington counties.

Covington County enacted its ban on Monday.

Collins Fire Chief John Pope said the ban was needed because of the ongoing hot, dry conditions.

Folks who violate the ban could face stiff fines.

“The penalties can range from a minimum fine of $100 to a maximum fine of $500 if they’re found guilty of violating the burn ban,” Pope said.

“It’s just important for people to abide by the burn ban, to use common sense and be cautious.”

Covington County’s ban is in effect until Sept. 8.

