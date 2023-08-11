Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Woman identified after deadly Pascagoula apartment fire

According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment...
According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment at Compass Pointe on Chicot Road.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman is dead after an apartment fire broke out in Pascagoula Thursday night.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd says 36-year-old April Rayford died in the fire.

According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment at Compass Pointe on Chicot Road.

When firefighters arrived at around 7:40 p.m., they found Rayford, who had already died in the fire.

Information is very limited at this time. We will update with more information both on air and online once we receive it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said one person suffered minor injuries and...
2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Laurel
Mississippi Lottery Corporation
$400,000 richer, Mississippi man wins big on $20 scratch-off
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
For the moment, the books have been removed from the shelves until the library board of...
LGBTQ+ graphic novel series temporarily pulled from Miss. library after residents’ concern
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water

Latest News

The suspect is pictured, along with a vehicle he was driving, in surveillance video from a...
JCSD seeking suspect in automobile burglary investigation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
USM professor says ‘record-breaking’ heat is both climate & weather
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Willie
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Willie
Meet Willie, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from Hub City Humane Society.
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Willie