Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Well-known actress Robin Givens in Jackson to provide message of hope for victims of domestic violence

Givens is the guest speaker at Catholic Charities Journey of Hope Friday
By Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Actress, advocate, director, and public speaker. Robin Givens wears many hats but she is in Jackson to share her message on domestic violence and finding strength and purpose. WLBT spoke with her in a 3 On Your Side Exclusive interview about her appearance Friday at Catholic Charities Journey of Hope.

Givens says she wants women who are going through domestic violence to know it is not their...
Givens says she wants women who are going through domestic violence to know it is not their fault.(WLBT)

Robin Givens will serve as the speaker at the Journey of Hope Friday afternoon. She will focus on surviving domestic violence.

Givens said, “This is something I’ve lived. And you know it’s interesting you can often find yourself in places where you didn’t intend to be. Right? And growing and being better can often, sometimes, it’s like working a muscle but I really wanted to take an experience I had and be better because of it, not bitter.”

Givens says she began her acting career at an early age. Being in the spotlight made going through the agony of abuse even more difficult.

“I found maybe there was purpose in it for me, that I hadn’t intended for myself but to give women a voice. and to give women a sense of courage and dare I say, which got me here, is hope. You know, really hope,” said Givens.

The actress and director says the wake-up call was hearing from a loved one the impact of seeing her pain that gave her the strength to recognize the problem and get out.

Givens said, “My sister saying how long are you gonna put us all through this and it was seeing somebody I had, I had the ability and capability to ignore my own pain but not somebody else’s who I loved.”

Givens has volunteered as a national spokesperson for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

“I’m the second generation or third generation, dare I say, if I think of my Grandmother who found themselves, women who found themselves in this same situation. And I think what I wanted to change was we have to talk about it. There’s power in talking about it,” Givens said.

Catholic Charities holds the Journey of Hope Luncheon each year.
Catholic Charities holds the Journey of Hope Luncheon each year.(WLBT)

Part of her message on Friday will focus on victims and giving them a voice. Givens says the name itself, “Journey of Hope,” resonates with her.

Givens said, “But to any woman going through this, first and foremost it is not your fault. It is not your fault. And you’re stronger than you think.”

Catholic Charities Journey of Hope will help raise money to help victims of domestic violence in the metro area.

Givens says she has a number of projects in the works including a new movie for BET. She tells 3 On Your Side that she is directing more productions and writing with one of her sons.

The Journey of Hope Luncheon will be held Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Jackson on County Line Road.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said one person suffered minor injuries and...
2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Laurel
Mississippi Lottery Corporation
$400,000 richer, Mississippi man wins big on $20 scratch-off
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
For the moment, the books have been removed from the shelves until the library board of...
LGBTQ+ graphic novel series temporarily pulled from Miss. library after residents’ concern
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water

Latest News

Dorothy Bee Williams shares life story of self-acceptance in her new book.
‘Before I Was Black’: The story of self-acceptance for one Columbia native
-
Burn bans in Mississippi: What you need to know
Brandy McGill is at the Digital News Desk to share some more Good News with the Pine Belt!
Good News - Aug. 11, 2023
The suspect is pictured, along with a vehicle he was driving, in surveillance video from a...
JCSD seeking suspect in automobile burglary investigation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
USM professor says ‘record-breaking’ heat is both climate & weather