Ty Mims looks to build on breakout freshman season

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tiaquelin “Ty” Mims burst onto the scene last season, quite literally.

Considered by many of his Southern Miss teammates to be the fastest guy on the team, Mims idolizes NFL wideout Tyreek Hill.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound speedster was USM’s third leading receiver as a freshman with 24 catches for 379 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s slippery, hard to tackle and feels more explosive after a full offseason in the weight room.

“When I first stepped on the field I was like yeah, it’s my time,” Mims said. “Every time I got on the field I just took advantage of it. Ever since then I’ve been having that mentality to go hard every time I step on the field. We’re just ready to show what we can do. Everybody’s doubting us but don’t anybody really know who’s going to be good. We’re blocking out everything from everybody that’s not in that stadium. We know what we can do and what we’re capable of.”

