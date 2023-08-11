Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Willie

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Willie, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from Hub City Humane Society.

Willie is a two-year-old lab-mix who has been at the Humane Society for about four months.

“She is an amazing dog; we cannot understand why she has been overlooked,” said Sally Crane, Hub City Humane Society’s Public Relations Manager. “She is kid-friendly, she is dog friendly, she is even cat friendly. She is super playful, but she also likes to snuggle and be around family.”

Willie is ready to find a home and is currently available at the Hub City Humane Society with a $125 adoption fee.

“With adoptions, you will come in and meet Willie,” Carne said. “If you have another dog, we will ask you to bring that animal too so they can get to know each other and make sure that they click. Then, after you fill out the application and decide that you want her can bring her home that day if you’re approved.”

“She is going to be a great family pet. She needs to be in a home, and she needs to be around people. One of the great things that really makes her stand out is her hugs. If you get down to her level and even if you don’t some days if you greet her, she will hug you with all of her might and even if you are having a bad day this dog and her hugs can make you have a great day.”

For more information, you can visit the society’s Facebook page.

