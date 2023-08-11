Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Willie

Meet Willie, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from Hub City Humane Society.
By Ellie Davis
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Willie, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from Hub City Humane Society.

Willie is a two-year-old lab-mix who has been at the Humane Society for about four months.

“She is an amazing dog; we cannot understand why she has been overlooked,” said Sally Crane, Hub City Humane Society’s Public Relations Manager. “She is kid-friendly, she is dog friendly, she is even cat friendly. She is super playful, but she also likes to snuggle and be around family.”

Willie is ready to find a home and is currently available at the Hub City Humane Society with a $125 adoption fee.

“With adoptions, you will come in and meet Willie,” Carne said. “If you have another dog, we will ask you to bring that animal too so they can get to know each other and make sure that they click. Then, after you fill out the application and decide that you want her can bring her home that day if you’re approved.”

“She is going to be a great family pet. She needs to be in a home, and she needs to be around people. One of the great things that really makes her stand out is her hugs. If you get down to her level and even if you don’t some days if you greet her, she will hug you with all of her might and even if you are having a bad day this dog and her hugs can make you have a great day.”

For more information, you can visit the society’s Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said one person suffered minor injuries and...
2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Laurel
Mississippi Lottery Corporation
$400,000 richer, Mississippi man wins big on $20 scratch-off
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water
For the moment, the books have been removed from the shelves until the library board of...
LGBTQ+ graphic novel series temporarily pulled from Miss. library after residents’ concern

Latest News

Meet Willie, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from Hub City Humane Society.
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Willie
Pine Belt pet of the week: Buddy
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Buddy
The annual Crawfish Cluster Dog Show ended its four-day run in Hattiesburg Sunday
Crawfish Cluster Dog Show wraps up in Hattiesburg
National Pet Adoption Week at PetSmart
National Pet Adoption Week at PetSmart