Petal 3D School to open multi-purpose center

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal 3D School and Evaluation Center is close to breaking ground on a new multi-purpose center.

The center is the second phase of the school’s five-year expansion plan, which began last year with an additional six new classrooms.

Students will have the opportunity to explore art, music and sports.

“We wanted to give us a place to display their art and to do their little musical programs so the community can enjoy this as much as we do,” said Executive Director Cena Holifield.

The school is currently having to get creative with their art classes, using makeshift classrooms to teach students.

The new center will include new classrooms, a gym and a kitchen.

“We’re building a multi-purpose building that will give us the opportunity to have a room that’s specifically designed for art, a room specifically designed for music, and then a gymnasium to help our children develop their sports abilities,” Holifield said.

The project is privately funded, mainly through donations and grants.

Holifield said the school’s looking to the community for help with the project.

“We’re just hoping that the community and people that know and love the children will give towards this project,” Holifield said.

Construction is set to start this October.

The school expects to open the center in July 2024.

