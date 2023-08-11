Mississippi Main Street Association members visiting Hattiesburg

Win Stuff
Mississippi Main Street Association members to visit downtown Hattiesburg
By Trey Howard
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Mississippi Main Street Association are in the Pine Belt for their annual retreat.

Over the nest two days, Main Street representatives will tour the Hub City as they talk about how to continue revitalization projects across the state.

The association is focused on building on the success of this past year, receiving more finding and creating new grant programs.

“I like to get down here with my friends and talk about what they’re doing in their towns, and I talk about what we’re doing in our town,” Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said. “We take those ideas and share them with each other, replicate them and put our own spin on them.

“That’s what makes all of these towns similar but different.”

As of now, 48 Main Street Associations are up and running across Mississippi.

“Downtowns are the lifeblood of all communities,” MMSA Board President Marlo Dorsey said. “When you have a thriving heart of a community, then everyone benefits.”

