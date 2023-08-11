Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Listeria outbreak may be linked to recalled ice cream cups, FDA says

Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.
Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.(Food and Drug Administration)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said a multi-state listeria outbreak may be connected to certain recalled ice cream cups.

Two people have recently been hospitalized from the bacteria, according to officials.

An unopened container of Soft Serve on the Go Cups ice cream from one of those patients’ freezers tested positive for the bacteria.

Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.

The products were sold throughout 19 states and Washington, D.C. in grocery stores, convenience markets, and Canteens vending locations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Forrest Co. Primary Election results
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
3 people dead after Monday morning wreck on MS-35 in Covington Co.
Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said one person suffered minor injuries and...
2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Laurel
Perry County will have a new sheriff come the new year after Tuesday's Republican primary results
Garner bests incumbent Nobles in Perry County sheriff’s primary
Sheriff Danny Rigel Rigel will take on Independent candidate James Murray in the Nov. 7 General...
DECISION 2023: Lamar Co. Primary Election results

Latest News

It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
A mother in Wisconsin is being held on $1 million bond for allegedly starving her five children.
5 malnourished children found in basement, prosecutors say; mother charged with neglect
A mother in Wisconsin is being held on $1 million bond for allegedly starving her five children.
5 children found malnourished in basement
Firefighters continue to battle flames and search for survivors. (CNN, POOL, KGMB, KHNL, US...
Hawaii wildfires leave trail of destruction