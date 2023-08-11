Lineman safety reminders: Don’t post things to utility poles

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Nailing, stapling, or hanging signs on power poles is dangerous for those doing the hanging as well those who make a living working ion power lines.

Plastering posters on poles is more prevalent during the political season,.

But the practice tends to take place across the calendar.

“As we enter the last leg of the political season as well as hunting season, we want to remind our community members to make sure that you’re not nailing, stapling or attaching anything to power poles,” Dixie Electric Power Association’s Amanda Mills. “It’s not only against Mississippi state law, but its also against the National Electrical Safety Code.”

Those who are charged with hanging signs on a power pole could face up to 30 days in jail and/or a $300 fine.

