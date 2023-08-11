JPD: Trio tries to carjack father and son, wife shoots and kills one suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An attempted carjacking became a shooting death around 2 a.m. Friday on Garden Park Drive in Jackson.

According to Jackson Police, three males - at least two of them teenagers - demanded money and keys to a vehicle just after its driver and his son arrived home.

But the woman of the house - a wife and mother - was having none of it, police say. She emerged with a gun and fired multiple shots, striking one of the reported carjackers. That male, 17, died at the scene.

Police say the other two suspects returned gunfire as they raced away from the scene on foot.

Investigators caught up with one of the other individuals, a 16-year-old, not far away on Violet Street. The third suspect escaped the police.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

