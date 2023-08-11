Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

JPD: Trio tries to carjack father and son, wife shoots and kills one suspect

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An attempted carjacking became a shooting death around 2 a.m. Friday on Garden Park Drive in Jackson.

According to Jackson Police, three males - at least two of them teenagers - demanded money and keys to a vehicle just after its driver and his son arrived home.

But the woman of the house - a wife and mother - was having none of it, police say. She emerged with a gun and fired multiple shots, striking one of the reported carjackers. That male, 17, died at the scene.

Police say the other two suspects returned gunfire as they raced away from the scene on foot.

Investigators caught up with one of the other individuals, a 16-year-old, not far away on Violet Street. The third suspect escaped the police.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said one person suffered minor injuries and...
2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Laurel
Mississippi Lottery Corporation
$400,000 richer, Mississippi man wins big on $20 scratch-off
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
For the moment, the books have been removed from the shelves until the library board of...
LGBTQ+ graphic novel series temporarily pulled from Miss. library after residents’ concern
Trade, Save, and Win at Hattiesburg Cars’ Red Hot Summer Event!

Latest News

Franko Moye, 38, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges
According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment...
Woman identified after deadly Pascagoula apartment fire
HPD said the suspects are a man and a woman.
2 suspects wanted in commercial burglary investigation in Hattiesburg
Jessica Collins, who currently lives in Georgia, was sentenced to 60 months in jail with all...
Coast woman sentenced after 30 dead dogs found on property