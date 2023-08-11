JCSD seeking suspect in automobile burglary investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an investigation into automobile burglaries in the Ellisville area.

JCSD said the suspect is pictured, along with a vehicle he was driving, in surveillance video from a local convenience store.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP(7867).

